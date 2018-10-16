Fulpati Observed Today

Oct. 16, 2018, 9:41 p.m.

Hindus across Nepal observed Fulpati, the seventh day of 10-day long Dashain festival. According to practices, Fulpati, an assortment of flowers, leaves and fruits of different plants considered auspicious, is anointed at Dashaighar in Hanumandhokaon, Kathmandu. People offer Fulpati to Goddess Durga as per tradition throughout the country.

As per the tradition, the Fulpati is brought to Kathmandu to be anointed at the Dashaighar at the Hanumandhoka Durbar.

The Gurujyuko Platoon, the Nepal Army, Nepal police, and high-ranking officials of Armed Police and civil service, the Asha Gurja team, and panche baja (traditional musical band) and decorated Kalsyoulis, and a procession along with cultural pageantry leave Hanuman Dhoka for Jamal with the Fulpati.

The auspicious hour to bring the Fulpati this year is fixed at 4:00pm. It was informed that the Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Rabindra Adhikari, and local level representatives in Kathmandu were invited to attend the ritual.

News Desk

