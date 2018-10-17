Former King Gyanendra Calls For Retrospection Of Change

Former King Gyanendra said that in current situation all Nepalese need to have common thinking on how to save the country.

After returning from a month long visit, King Gyanendra in his Dashain greeting message urges all to save the country.

He said that the dream of all Nepalese to make the country has shattered with an inclusion of unrelated agendas in the name of political change. He added that all people are now worried on how to save the country.

Former King Gyanendra said that each achievement is change adding that the current situations have shown that all changes cannot be useful. He urged to analyze and retrospection of the country’s change.

Former King Gyanendra also was also worry on the fading social harmony and efforts to break the solidarity among the people leaving in Terai, Hill and Himal.

For full Nepali text