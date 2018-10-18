Five Killed And 27 Other Injured In Three Separate Road Accidents

Five persons killed in five separate accidents in Chitwan, Rukum West and Ramechhap. According Nepal Police New Bulletin, out of seven people injured in tanker and Marutivan collision in Prthivi high way in Icchakamana Rural Municipality -4, Chitwan three died in the hospital.

Other four persons are admitted in Old Bharatpur Medical Hospital, Mankamana Hospital and Gajuri Hospital. In the accidents, Chandra Bahadur Nepali, 25, Roshan Gaire, 12, and one dead person is yet to be identified.

Those injured were four travelling to Van and three in tanker.

In another accident in Musikot Municipality 1- Salle, Rukum West, Parash B.C, 9, died in the spot after a bus fell 150 meter below the road. Two other seriously injured.

Similarly, one nine year children died and 21 other injured in a bus accident in Virapani Village of Khandadevi Rural Municipality-3 Ramechhap. The bus felt below 50 meter from the road. Out of those injured, 6 were admitted to Narvic Hospital, 5, KMC Hospital and a Shir Memorial in Banepa.