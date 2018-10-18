A Pedestrian Dies In A Motorbike Accident In Kathmandu, six other Killed In Seven Separate Road Accidents

Oct. 18, 2018, 12:43 p.m.

Seven people died in separate accidents In Kathmandu, Chitwan, Tanahu, Saptari, Rautahat and Siraha. Fifty-five years old Bir Bahadur Tamang, a resident of Jugal Rural Municipality of Sindhupalchwok district died after a motorbike hit him.

Nirjul Diwan,26, of Rapti Municipality-6 of Chitwan district died after a truck hit him in Pumpha Bridge of east west high way. Police is searching absconded driver of Indian number plate truck.

Bharat Raj Bastola, a resident of Bhanu Municipality, died after a bus hit the motorbike he was driving on Milanchwok of Anbu Khairani Rural Municipality -3. Bastola died at Old Medical College during treatment. Bus driver is under police custody.

Thirty-five years old Budhandevi Mandal died in Sambhunath Municiaplity-1 after a vehicle hit her. A motorcycle rider Mithilesh Das, 19, Bijayapur Fatuwa Municipality -1died after a motorbike hit him. Motorcycle driver Rameshwor Pande, 50, was admitted to the hospital.

According to a daily news bulletin of Nepal Police, motorcycle driver Lalukamati, 17, a resident of Golbaraj Municipality-7 Siraha district died after a vehicle hit his motorbike. Two pillions travelling in motorbike were taken to the hospital for further treatment.

Pramod Raut, 45, a resident of Laxminia Rural Municipality-7 Dhanusha died after a motorcycle at Janakpur Dhalkebar Road Janakpur Sub-Municipality ward 14. Motor cycle driver was admitted to Janakpur Zonal Hospital.

