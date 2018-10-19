Nepal Army Wins Bronze In PACES Tournament

Nepal Army Team won the bronze medal in second International Physical Agility and Combat Efficiency System (PACES) Tournament held in Lahore city of Pakistan. Led by an officer, Nepal Army’s team returned on 17th October. The tournament held on 8 to 15 October.

According to a press release issued by Nepal Army’s Public Relations and Information Directorate, the twelve member Nepal Army’ team left Lahore on 4 October and 33 Army team from 12 countries took part in the tournament. DGMT Major General Gaurab Tandul welcomed the team at TIA.