PM Oli To Invite Indian PM Modi To Attend Bibaha Panchami Event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be invited by his Nepalese counterpart KP Sharma Oli to attend the symbolic wedding procession of Lord Rama from Ayodhya to Janakpur in Nepal on December 12, a media report said.

The two leaders "had discussed about the plan. The Prime Minister will send a letter to Modi inviting him to take part in the wedding procession in Ram-Janaki temple," Oli's chief adviser Bishnu Rimal was quoted as saying by the Kathmandu post.

"Modi will bring the baraat from Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama to Janakpur where Sita was born," the paper said. Acording to the Ramayana, Lord Rama of Ayodhya had married Sita in Janakpur.

"Discussions and preparations are going on about the visit of PM Modi to Janakpur, but his visit is yet to be confirmed," the paper quoted Prime Minister Oli's press adviser Kundan Aryal as saying.

Modi's planned visit coincides with Bibaha Panchami, the day Ram and Sita wedded, accompanied by a symbolic wedding procession (baraat), the paper said.

During the 4th BIMSTC Summit held here in August, both prime ministers had discussed the plan of Modi taking part in the

bibaha panchami on December 12 and then inaugurating the Janakpur-Jayanagar railway track, the paper said.

In May, Modi visited Janakpur where he inaugurated a bus service between Ayodhya-Jankpur and announced Rs 100 crore aid to the Province No 2.

Janakpur is known as the birth place of Sita. A massive Janaki temple was built in memory of Sita in 1910. The three-storied structure made entirely of stone and marble is 50-metre high and spread over 4860 square feet.

Both prime ministers will jointly inaugurate the Janakpur-Jayanagar railway line that has almost completed its test drive, the paper said.

In the first week of August, railway officials successfully completed the test-run of the route that was lying dormant for the last four years, the paper said.

Nepal's department of railway has also already announced that train wet leased from India for the Janakpur-Jayanagar-Kurtha railway sector would start this December.

The Janakpur-Jayanagar-Kurtha broad-gauge railway line was built at a cost of Rs 880 crore with support from India.

According to PTI, Modi travelled to Nepal in 2014 and later, in the same year, visited again to participate in 18th Saarc summit. He again toured the country in May this year and visited Lumbini and Janakpur.

If he visits Nepal in December as per plans, this would be his fifth visit to Nepal as the Prime Minister, the paper added