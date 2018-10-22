3 Killed And 26 Injured In Road Accidents In Palpa, Syanja And Chitwan

Three persons killed and 26 injured in three separate road accidents in Chitwan, Palpa and Syangja Districts. According to Nepal Police Daily News Bulletin, one person died and 25 other injured after a jeep feel 10 feet from a road in Galyang Municipality ward 7 of Syanja District. Ram Prasad Bhandari, 32, owner of the jeep died at primary health center. Others injured were admitted to Lumbini Medical College in Palpa.The jeep crashed due to break fail.

Sagar Bhujel, 24, a resident of Chitwan Khairani Municipality 3 died after the motorcycle he was driving crashed at the road. Gita Bhandari, 32, a resident of Manigram of Tilotama Municipalty died after a truck hit a motorcycle she was travelling in Tinau Rural Municipality 3, Palpa. Her fourteen month baby is admitted to the hospital.