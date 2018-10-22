Eleven Die And 73 Injure In Four Separate Road Accidents

Oct. 22, 2018, 7:44 a.m.

Eleven persons died and 73 injured in four separate accidents in Nawalparasi East, Ramechhap, Mahottari and Rupandehi districts.

Five people died in a spot and 45 injured in a bus accident after a passengers fell down 50 meter below the mountain in Bahunikuna of East-West high way of Madhyabindu Municipality -11 of Nawalparasi East.

According to a daily News Bulletin of Nepal Police, out of 45 injured, 36 were admitted to Purano Medical College in Bharatpur and 9 others admitted to Mankamana Hospital. Six passengers were discharged following primary care.

According to police, the bus crashed as the driver failed to control the speed. Police is searching the driver who absconded after the accident. Similarly, Durga Bahadur Karki, 45, and Lamimaya, 75, residents of Ramecchap Municipality died after a Tata Sumo Jeep fell 250 meter below from the road in Gogane of Ramechhap Municipality. Motor driver Hem Bahadur Khatri died on the way to hospital. Eight other injured were admitted to KMC and Chauni Hospital in Kathmandu.

Bhairav Bahadur Bamjan, 50, of Mithila Municipality died after a Tatasumo hit him in East-West highway portion of Bardibas Municipality. Bhim Chaudhary, 25, a resident of Siyari Rupandhi died after his scooter crashed with a motorcycle in Patkhauli Village of Omsatiya Rural Municipality-5.


