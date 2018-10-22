Police Arrest Five Persons With Fake Currency

Kathmandu Metropolitan Police on Sunday arrested five people, including with fake currency valued more than Rs.370.000 and confiscated the machine, materials like ink and stamp from Machhegaun of Kirtipur Municipality Ward 4 of Kathmandu.

Police officers recovered 1000 denomination notes from a rented a house they have been living.

The police arrested Indra Bahadur Shrstha,27, of Parsagadhdi, Narayan Shrestha,25, of Gorkha, Narayan Shrestha,25, of Mulpani, Sahil Thapamagr,25, of Makwanpur, Raj Shrestha,28, of Parsa and Bikas Doche,29, of Kathmandu, Kumarigal.