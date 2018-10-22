Police Arrests Two On Charges Of Rape In Makwanpur

Police Arrests Two On Charges Of Rape In Makwanpur

Oct. 22, 2018, 4:28 p.m.

Police arrested two persons in two different cases related to a rape and an attempted rape. According to Nepal Police Daily News Bulletin, police arrested Dipak Bhandari, 40, a resident of Sukubasi Tole of Hetauda Sub-Municipality on charges of raping 40 years old woman.

Police also arrested Pradeep Adhikari, 25, a resident of Kitni of Thaha Municipality in a charge of attempted rape of 32 year old women of Thaha Municipality-3 of Makwanpur District. He entered the home at midnight when there was no one in the house.

