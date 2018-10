Lok Bahadur Thapa, Ambassador of Nepal to the EU/BENELUX addressed, as keynote speaker, 10th Meeting of the World Customs Organization Working Group on the WTO Trade Facilitation Agreement (TFA) in Brussels today.

Ambassador Thapa, while highlighting the progress made and challenges faced by Nepal, stressed upon the need to fully implement the TFA in order to deliver development dividends, through trade, to all developing and the Least Developed Countries.