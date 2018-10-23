Korean President Moon Expressed Condolence For Korean And Nepali Climbers

President of Republic of Korea Moon Jae-in has expressed deep condolences for the climbers who died in a storm on a Nepal mountain last week. President Moon, who is an amateur hiking enthusiast who visited Nepal in 2016, said that the victims displayed a “great spirit that’s about respecting nature while simultaneously trying to overcome it.” His message was posted on Facebook on Sunday during his visit to France.

“A snow storm has taken the nine climbers into the mountains forever, but their bravery and fighting spirit to break out a new route can never be buried,” continued President Moon.

Five South Koreans and four Nepalese guides died last week when a storm swept their base camp on Gurja Himal mountain, and their bodies were retrieved Sunday.

A South Korean climbing group says the bodies of five Koreans who died in a storm on a Nepal mountain will be returned to their home country on Wednesday.

Fmed mountaineer Kim Chang-ho, who was leading a veteran climbing team that was on Gurja Himal mountain, also died Friday. Kim was well-known as the first South Korean to climb the world’s 14 highest mountains.

Other South Koreans as Yu Yeong-jik, Im Il-jin, Jeong Jun-mo and Lee Jae-hoon. Four Nepalese guides also died when the storm swept over base camp on Gurja Himal.

