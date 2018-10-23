Minister Matrika Prasad Yadav held Bilateral Meeting With WTO DG Azevedo

Oct. 23, 2018, 7:57 p.m.

Matrika Prasad Yadav, Minister for Industry, Commerce and Supplies held a meeting with Roberto Azevedo,Director General (DG) of the World Trade Organization (WTO) on 22 October at the latter’s office. A number of trade related issues ranges from challenges of multilateral trading system, state of play in trade negotiations at the WTO and the issues and concerns of LDC in general and Nepal in particular were discussed during the meeting.

Appreciating the Director General’s supportive role to the LDC, Hon. Minister asked the WTO to provide continued technical support to Nepal in enhancing trade related capacity. Also, he underlined the coordinating role of the WTO for multi-donor support to implement the trade facilitation agreement.

Referring prosperous Nepal, happy Nepali as the long-term objective of the present government, the Minister requested for continued support from the WTO and other development partners to achieve its overarching goal of sustainable development by exploiting its enormous untapped resources.

Indicating the global trade tension and impasse at the WTO negotiations, the DG Mr. Roberto Azevedo underscored the need for support of all members as every country has to suffer from its systemic failure. The DG also wished successful completion of 2nd trade policy review of Nepal which is taking place in December this year. Hon. Minister indicated that the WTO could play a facilitating role, under the DG’s leadership, for global dialogue to find out the practical solution of the WTO impasse.

Also present in the meeting were Ms. Yam KumariKhatiwada, Secretary, Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supplies, H.E. Deepak Dhital, Ambassador/PR, Ms. Mina Aryal, Deputy Permanent Representative (Commerce), Permanent Mission of Nepal to Geneva and Mr. Ravi KiranYadav, Personal Officer of Hon. Minister.

According to a press release issued by Permanent Mission of Nepal to Geneva

Minister is attending UNCTAD’s World Investment Forum, 2018 which is taking place from 22 to 26 October at Palais des Nations, Geneva.

