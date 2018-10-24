5 Killed And 12 Injured In Road Accidents In Kathmandu, Sarlahi, Ilam and Palpa

Five killed and 12 Injured in various road accidents occurred in Kathmandu, Syanja, Sarlahi, Ilam and Ardhakhachi. According to a press release issued by Nepal Police Daily News Bulletin, Hari Bahadur Basnet, 51, a resident of Bhimishwor Rural Municipality 5 died after his motorcycle crashed in Tinkune, Koteshwor. He died undergoing a treatment at Civil Hospital. It is reported that his motorcycle crashed due to over speed.

One died and 11 other injured in a jeep accident in Deumai Municipality of Ilam District. Chandra Bahadur Damai, 35, a resident of Ranke, Panchthar died on the spot and other injured were sent to B and B Hospital in Damak.

Twenty-two years old Rupa Thapa Magar died during the treatment in Lumbini Medical College Palpa. A jeep hit her scooter in Galyang Municipality-1 of Syanja District. Scoter driver Mahesh Pun Magar, 27, a resident of Malika Rural Municipality-1 is undergoing treatment in Lumbini Hospital.

Sugam Raya, a resident of Dhankaul Rural Municipality-5 of Sarlahi district died in a tractor accident. He was injured after he fell from tractor. He died while undergoing treatment at Jugal Kishore Hospital Dhankaul.

Sher Bahadur Thapa, 35, a jeep driver died after the jeep he was driving crashed at Malarani Rural Municipality-5 of Timure Ghatkhola of Arghakhanchi District. Thapa, a resident of Dhurkot Rural Municipality-3 died on the way to hospital