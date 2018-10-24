5 Killed And 12 Injured In Road Accidents In Kathmandu, Sarlahi, Ilam and Palpa

5 Killed And 12 Injured In Road Accidents In Kathmandu, Sarlahi, Ilam and Palpa

Oct. 24, 2018, 1:53 p.m.

Five killed and 12 Injured in various road accidents occurred in Kathmandu, Syanja, Sarlahi, Ilam and Ardhakhachi. According to a press release issued by Nepal Police Daily News Bulletin, Hari Bahadur Basnet, 51, a resident of Bhimishwor Rural Municipality 5 died after his motorcycle crashed in Tinkune, Koteshwor. He died undergoing a treatment at Civil Hospital. It is reported that his motorcycle crashed due to over speed.

One died and 11 other injured in a jeep accident in Deumai Municipality of Ilam District. Chandra Bahadur Damai, 35, a resident of Ranke, Panchthar died on the spot and other injured were sent to B and B Hospital in Damak.

Twenty-two years old Rupa Thapa Magar died during the treatment in Lumbini Medical College Palpa. A jeep hit her scooter in Galyang Municipality-1 of Syanja District. Scoter driver Mahesh Pun Magar, 27, a resident of Malika Rural Municipality-1 is undergoing treatment in Lumbini Hospital.

Sugam Raya, a resident of Dhankaul Rural Municipality-5 of Sarlahi district died in a tractor accident. He was injured after he fell from tractor. He died while undergoing treatment at Jugal Kishore Hospital Dhankaul.

Sher Bahadur Thapa, 35, a jeep driver died after the jeep he was driving crashed at Malarani Rural Municipality-5 of Timure Ghatkhola of Arghakhanchi District. Thapa, a resident of Dhurkot Rural Municipality-3 died on the way to hospital

