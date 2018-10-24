Nepal Bangladesh Bank Signs MoU With Khalti For Facilitating Digital Payments

Oct. 24, 2018, 1:31 p.m.

Nepal Bangladesh Bank Ltd. (NBBL) has signed an MoU with Khalti to facilitate digital payments to its customers.

Surendra Bhusan Shrestha, Deputy CEO of the Bank, and Mr. Amit Agrawal, Director of Khalti, signed the agreement on Wednesday.

According to a press release issued by the bank, this alliance will enable NBBL customers to load their Khalti accounts via NBBL mobile banking app viz. NBBL Smart, and e-Banking to make payment for various goods and services on the go via Khalti.

Speaking about the agreement, Surendra Bhusan Shrestha from NBBL said,

“We are looking forward for technology to solve financial and banking problems of people where people can do everything using their mobile phone. With this tie-up, our customers can make their everyday payments from Khalti. Now, we feel we have headed one step closer to making transactions digital in Nepal.”

Similarly, Khalti’s Amit Agrawal shared, “We are glad to sign MoU with Nepal Bangladesh Bank. Now, NBBL customers need not withdraw cash to pay for goods and services. They can simply pay via Khalti. The initiative would help consumers go cashless in payments and facilitate hassle-free transactions.”

Started in January 2017, Khalti is an emerging mobile payment solution in Nepal, allowing users to pay for mobile balance top up, pay electricity/water bills, DTH and internet bills, movie ticketing, airline ticketing, hotel booking and many more. Currently, Khalti is used by more than 500,000 users on a regular basis to make various payments.

