Police arrested Manita Singh,45, a resident of Birgunj Metropolitan City Ward 10 on the charges of hurling acid. According to police in Birgunj of Parsa District, she throw acid to forty-five years old Dhiraj Daruka.

Daruka is now undergoing a treatment in Narayani Sub-Regional Hospital Birgunj. According to police report, she hurled acid after she had dispute with Daruka on the issue of payment of house rent.