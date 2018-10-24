Six Children Dead In Virus Outbreak At US Health Centre

Six Children Dead In Virus Outbreak At US Health Centre

Oct. 24, 2018, 11:20 a.m.

A viral outbreak at a New Jersey long-term medical care centre has killed six children and left a dozen more infected.

State officials confirmed a total of 18 cases of adenovirus among paediatric patients at the Wanaque Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation on Tuesday.

Adenoviruses typically cause "mild illness" but the children affected are "medically fragile", officials say.

The state investigation is ongoing. The centre is now closed to new patients.

The children involved have "severely compromised immune systems" rendering them more susceptible to the virus, the health department said.

"The combination of a worse strain of adenovirus together with a fragile population has led to a more severe outbreak," it added.

The health facility in Haskell is privately owned. The centre did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the BBC.

_104003791_5c4dd62e-23f9-4ed4-82a8-ca1658135ac6.jpg

According to a Department of Health release, state officials began investigating on Sunday and continued on Tuesday.

On Sunday, an inspection team found "minor handwashing deficiencies" at the centre, which also provides short- and long-term adult nursing and rehabilitation services.

It is still unclear how and when exactly the outbreak began.

Local news site NewJersey.com reported that a letter had been sent to parents of patients about an outbreak on 18 Oct, but officials did not confirm any details about the virus until Tuesday.

The state health department is "continuing to work closely with the facility on infection control issues".

Children in the centre's paediatric ward are seriously ill - many are disabled, in comas, or cannot walk or speak, the North Jersey Record reported.

The children affected have not been identified.

What is an adenovirus?

Adenoviruses are a type of virus usually spread through close contact (like touching an infected surface or shaking hands), coughing, and sneezing, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

Different strains of adenoviruses can cause a range of illnesses, including common cold symptoms, bronchitis, pneumonia and diarrhoea.

Serious complications are uncommon, but the CDC notes those with "weakened immune systems, or existing respiratory or cardiac disease" are at a higher risk of severe sickness from adenovirus infections.

Officials say the strain affecting children at the clinic, number seven, is associated with communal living and "can be more severe".

Courtesy: BBC

News Desk

Titanic Is Back: Replica Ship Set To Sail In 2022 Following Same Route
Oct 24, 2018
Korean President Moon Expressed Condolence For Korean And Nepali Climbers
Oct 23, 2018
Kathmandu Picked As 5th Top Travel Destination
Oct 23, 2018
Sajha Yatayat Launches Electric Buses In Kathmandu
Oct 23, 2018
World's Longest Sea Crossing: Hong Kong-Zhuhai Bridge Opens
Oct 23, 2018

More on International

Titanic Is Back: Replica Ship Set To Sail In 2022 Following Same Route By News Desk 5 hours, 2 minutes ago
Hurricane Willa Batters Mexico, Sparking Floods, Outages By Reuters 5 hours, 5 minutes ago
World's Longest Sea Crossing: Hong Kong-Zhuhai Bridge Opens By News Desk 1 day, 7 hours ago
Stephen Hawking Wheelchair, Thesis Up For Sale: Report By ASSOCIATED PRESS 2 days, 7 hours ago
Nepal, Bhutan And India Have Potential To Generate Hydropower By News Desk 2 days, 7 hours ago
US To Leave Nuclear Treaty With Russian By News Desk 3 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

Police Arrested A Woman For Hurling Acid In Birgunj By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 24, 2018
SSP Uttam Raj Subedi Appointed As A Spokesperson Of Nepal Police By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 24, 2018
5 Killed And 12 Injured In Road Accidents In Kathmandu, Sarlahi, Ilam and Palpa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 24, 2018
Nepal Bangladesh Bank Signs MoU With Khalti For Facilitating Digital Payments By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 24, 2018
With Election Over, Bhutan Can Woo China With India’s Blessing By S.D. Muni Oct 24, 2018
Teach For All Global Conference Brings 500 Education Leaders In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 24, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.06, October 12, 2018 (Ashoj. 26, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.05, September 21, 2018 (Ashoj. 05, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.04, September 07, 2018 (Bhadra 22, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.03, August 17, 2018 (Bhadra 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75