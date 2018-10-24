SSP Uttam Raj Subedi Appointed As A Spokesperson Of Nepal Police

Nepal Police has appointed Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Uttam Raj Subedi as a spokesperson of Nepal Police and information officer. He will be under secretariat of Inspector General of Police Secretariat. He can be contacted at 9851292111.
VOL 12 No.06, October 12, 2018 (Ashoj. 26, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL 12 No.05, September 21, 2018 (Ashoj. 05, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL 12 No.04, September 07, 2018 (Bhadra 22, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL 12 No.03, August 17, 2018 (Bhadra 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75