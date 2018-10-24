SSP Uttam Raj Subedi Appointed As A Spokesperson Of Nepal Police

SSP Uttam Raj Subedi Appointed As A Spokesperson Of Nepal Police

Oct. 24, 2018, 2:09 p.m.

Nepal Police has appointed Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Uttam Raj Subedi as a spokesperson of Nepal Police and information officer. He will be under secretariat of Inspector General of Police Secretariat. He can be contacted at 9851292111.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Police Arrested A Woman For Hurling Acid In Birgunj
Oct 24, 2018
5 Killed And 12 Injured In Road Accidents In Kathmandu, Sarlahi, Ilam and Palpa
Oct 24, 2018
Nepal Bangladesh Bank Signs MoU With Khalti For Facilitating Digital Payments
Oct 24, 2018
Teach For All Global Conference Brings 500 Education Leaders In Nepal
Oct 24, 2018
Nepal’s Domestic Industries Produces Paint With High Led
Oct 24, 2018

More on News

Teach For All Global Conference Brings 500 Education Leaders In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 22 minutes ago
Minister Thapa Presents Nepal’s Report To CEDAW Committee By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 51 minutes ago
Minister Matrika Prasad Yadav held Bilateral Meeting With WTO DG Azevedo By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 20 hours, 19 minutes ago
Ambassador Thapa Highlights The Need To Implement TFA By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 20 hours, 20 minutes ago
Korean President Moon Expressed Condolence For Korean And Nepali Climbers By News Desk 1 day ago
British Deputy Chief Of Staff Pays A Courtesy Call To COAS General Thapa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago

The Latest

Police Arrested A Woman For Hurling Acid In Birgunj By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 24, 2018
5 Killed And 12 Injured In Road Accidents In Kathmandu, Sarlahi, Ilam and Palpa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 24, 2018
Nepal Bangladesh Bank Signs MoU With Khalti For Facilitating Digital Payments By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 24, 2018
Six Children Dead In Virus Outbreak At US Health Centre By News Desk Oct 24, 2018
Titanic Is Back: Replica Ship Set To Sail In 2022 Following Same Route By News Desk Oct 24, 2018
Hurricane Willa Batters Mexico, Sparking Floods, Outages By Reuters Oct 24, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.06, October 12, 2018 (Ashoj. 26, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.05, September 21, 2018 (Ashoj. 05, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.04, September 07, 2018 (Bhadra 22, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.03, August 17, 2018 (Bhadra 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75