3 Killed And 4 Injured In A Jeep Accident In Jumla

Three killed and four seriously injured in a jeep accident in Ping Danda of Hima Rural Municipality-1 Badki of Jumla District. The jeep is on the way from Jumla to Surkhet.

According to daily news bulletin of Nepal Police, the jeep fell 200 meter below from the Karnali high way. Those killed in the spot included Lale Sarke,30, Janaki Sarki,23, their eight month old daughter of Tila Rural Municipality 3.

Jeep Driver Bhakti Saud, 26, a resident of Dullu Municipality and other three were sent to Karnali Academy of Medical Science.