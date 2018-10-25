3 Killed And 4 Injured In A Jeep Accident In Jumla

3 Killed And 4 Injured In A Jeep Accident In Jumla

Oct. 25, 2018, 1:59 p.m.

Three killed and four seriously injured in a jeep accident in Ping Danda of Hima Rural Municipality-1 Badki of Jumla District. The jeep is on the way from Jumla to Surkhet.

According to daily news bulletin of Nepal Police, the jeep fell 200 meter below from the Karnali high way. Those killed in the spot included Lale Sarke,30, Janaki Sarki,23, their eight month old daughter of Tila Rural Municipality 3.

Jeep Driver Bhakti Saud, 26, a resident of Dullu Municipality and other three were sent to Karnali Academy of Medical Science.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Minister Yadav Calls Investors To Invest Nepal
Oct 25, 2018
Energy Minister Pun To Address Euro-Asian Energy Forum
Oct 25, 2018
18 Mayors Of Kathmandu Valley Agree To Take Step To Improve Air Quality
Oct 25, 2018
Japan Provides Grant For The Rehabilitation of Sindhuli Road
Oct 25, 2018
Nepalese Peacekeepers Support As Form Of Rehabilitation of Inmates of South Sudan
Oct 25, 2018

More on Road Accidents/Crime

Man Arrested For Attempting A Rape In Kalimati By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 33 minutes ago
Police Arrested A Woman For Hurling Acid In Birgunj By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
5 Killed And 12 Injured In Road Accidents In Kathmandu, Sarlahi, Ilam and Palpa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Twenty-Two Years Boy Arrested On Attempted Rape By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago
Ten Killed And Nine Injured In Six Separate Road Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago
3 Killed And 26 Injured In Road Accidents In Palpa, Syanja And Chitwan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 5 hours ago

The Latest

Minister Yadav Calls Investors To Invest Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 25, 2018
Energy Minister Pun To Address Euro-Asian Energy Forum By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 25, 2018
18 Mayors Of Kathmandu Valley Agree To Take Step To Improve Air Quality By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 25, 2018
Japan Provides Grant For The Rehabilitation of Sindhuli Road By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 25, 2018
Nepalese Peacekeepers Support As Form Of Rehabilitation of Inmates of South Sudan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 25, 2018
Embassy Of Israel Kathmandu To Organize 12th Israeli Film Festival From November 2 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 25, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.06, October 12, 2018 (Ashoj. 26, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.05, September 21, 2018 (Ashoj. 05, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.04, September 07, 2018 (Bhadra 22, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.03, August 17, 2018 (Bhadra 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75