Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh To Have Two Wedding Ceremonies

One of the most anticipated weddings of the year is here. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who are all set to tie the knot in Italy in November 14 and 15, will have two wedding ceremonies, a sangeet and a party, says a new report.

According to a new report in Mid Day, Deepika and Ranveer will marry in the south Indian tradition as well as in the north Indian way. The four-day affair will be kickstarted by a sangeet function on November 13. This will be followed by a Kannadiga style wedding on November 14. On November 15, they will tie the knot again, this time in the North Indian way.

“Since Deepika is a South Indian and Ranveer is of Sindhi-Punjabi origin, the two families decided to follow customs practised by both communities. A South Indian wedding has been planned for November 14, complete with Kannadiga rituals. The next day will see the couple solemnise their relationship as per the customs of a North Indian wedding (Anant Karaj).”

The report goes on to say that since the wedding will strictly be a family affair, there will be hardly any representation from the industry. However, it will see four people from Bollywood in attendance. Given the fact that Deepika shares a deep bond with Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan (who launched her in the film Om Shanti Om), she is keen that they be present on the most important day of her life. The other two people, expected to join are Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Aditya Chopra (the latter launch Ranveer in his production, Band Baaja Baraat), whom they consider their mentors. This will be followed by an intimate party on November 15.

“The celebrations will be followed by an intimate party on November 15,” the report says. Arjun Kapoor too is expected to be present at the wedding.

Of course, the celebrations won’t end there. On their return to Mumbai, they will throw a grand reception inviting all their industry friends. “The two will host a reception at Grand Hyatt on December 1. As their wedding is an intimate affair, the reception will be a grand one where they will invite their Bollywood friends.” A reception in Bengaluru is also on the cards.

It may be recalled that the couple will wed at the picturesque Villa del Balbianello at Lake Como. Deepika’s trousseau will be designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee while it is still unclear what flamboyant Ranveer will wear.

