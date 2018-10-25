Embassy Of Israel Kathmandu To Organize 12th Israeli Film Festival From November 2

The Embassy of Israel together with GATE-Global Academy of Tourism and Hospitality Education is bringing Israeli vibes to Kathmandu through 12 th Israeli Film Festival. The festival is scheduled from 02 - 04 November 2018, at QFX Chhaya Center, Thamel, Kathmandu.

According to a press release issued by Embassy of Israel Kathmandu, two films will be screened every day, starting 3.00 pm. and 6.00 pm. The years 2017-18 have been declared by the Government of Israel as the jubilee years for the events that shaped the history of modern Israel. The 12th edition of Israeli Film Festival is dedicated to the people of Israel, showing other sides of Israel: a different cultural dimension.

These selected films tell stories of families, Jewish traditions, struggles and successes. Israeli film industry is vivid and diversified reflecting many aspects of life in Israel. It has undergone major developments since its inception in 1950s. The movies selected for the festival will expose the viewers to a fascinating facet of the Israeli culture.

The following movies are scheduled for the festival. Friday, 2 November 2018 Personal Affairs – Drama (2015), directed by Maha Haj Footnote – Drama (2010), directed by Joseph Cedar Saturday, 3 November 2018 Wedding Doll – Drama (2015), directed by Nitzan Gilady The Red Leaves – Drama (2014), directed by Bazi Gete Sunday, 4 November 2018

Saving Neta – Drama (2015), directed by Nir Bergman, The Wonderful Kingdom of Papa Alaev – Documentary (2016), directed by Tal Barda and Noam Pinchas Filled with human emotions, these movies portray day to day life of Israeli people.

The Festival is an opportunity for the film lovers to enjoy the Israeli cinema and understand and feel the colorful culture of Israel and Jewish tradition. The Embassy is confident that such cultural activities will serve as a bridge and a medium to bring peoples of our two countries culturally further closer and strengthen people to people relations. Entrance is Free for all the screenings. Seats are limited.

For more details, log on to Embassy Website: http://embassies.gov.il/kathmandu or Like Face book Page: Israel in Nepal.