Japan Provides Grant For The Rehabilitation of Sindhuli Road

The Government of Japan has extended grant assistance of up to one billion, forty-seven million Japanese Yen (¥1,047,000,000), equivalent to 1,085 million Nepalese Rupees to the Government of Nepal for the Rehabilitation of the Sindhuli Road Affected by the 2015 Earthquake.

Masamichi Saigo, Ambassador of Japan to Nepal, and Dr. Rajan Khanal, Secretary of the Ministry of Finance signed notes to this effect at the Ministry of Finance on October 25, 2018.

Another set of grant agreements for implementing the program was signed by Jun Sakuma, Chief Representative of JICA Nepal, and Shreekrishna Nepal, Joint Secretary of the International Economic Cooperation and Coordination Division of the Ministry of Finance.

Speaking at the event ambassador Saigo said that the Sindhuli Road is 160 km long and links the mid and eastern Terai with the capital city, Kathmandu. He added that this is one of the largest Japanese Grant Aid Projects so far, and it has taken 20 years to complete.

The Ambassador said that soon after the Sindhuli Road came into operation the road was damaged by the earthquakes in April and May of that same year. He added that among the twenty sections of the road damaged by the earthquakes, Japan is planning to implement a full-scale recovery of five sites along the road. He referred to that these require reinforcement measures with Japanese technology and given as grant assistance in response to the request from the Government of Nepal.

The Sindhuli Road is expected to be beneficial for the people of Nepal by providing easy access to public services, such as schools and hospitals for the people residing in villages along this road corridor. It also promotes many industries such as agriculture, construction, tourism. Therefore, it is important the road is safe by this recovery plan, using Japanese road maintenance technology.

“The Embassy of Japan is confident that the objectives envisaged by the project will be achieved, and contribute towards further strengthening the relationship, friendship and cooperation between the people of Japan and Nepal,” said a press release,” said a press release issued by Embassy of Japan in Nepal