Global IME Bank Opens Branch-less Banking Service In Changunarayan

Global IME Bank opens Branch-less banking service in Saraswatisthan of Municipality Ward 8 of Bhaktapur District. This is 104th branch-less banking service of Global IME in Nepal.

Assistant Chief District Officer of Bhaktapur Jaya Kumar Ghimire inaugurated the branch office in presence of elected representatives, local residence and intellectuals.

The bank also appoints Gaurav Timilsina as its official representative and the branch will be under Global IME’s Surya Vinayak Branch office. Opening of this service will serve the local people to conduct the banking transactions.