Home Minister Thapa Stresses The Need To Strengthen Intelligence Department

Oct. 26, 2018, 8:14 p.m.

Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa Badal said that National Investigation Department need to make stronger to strengthen Nepal.

Addressing convocation of 18th batch of Officers basic investigation training, home minister Badal said that powerful intelligence department is key to overall development of the country.

“Those countries with powerful intelligence agencies have been making progress,” said Minister Thapa. He said that intelligence department is eye and other security agencies are finger. Only through a strong coordination between security agencies, we will be in a position to control the crime.

Home secretary Prem Kumar Rai said that the ministry is ready to provide much needed resources to the department.

Chief of Department Dilip Regmi said that they are ready to work in need of the state in changing context.

