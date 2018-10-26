President Bhandari To Pay An Official Visit To Qatar From October 29

President Bhandari To Pay An Official Visit To Qatar From October 29

Oct. 26, 2018, 7:57 p.m.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari will be paying an official visit to the State of Qatar from 29 October to 01 November 2018 at the invitation of Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir of the State of Qatar.

President Bhanadri will have a meeting with His Highness the Amir of the State of Qatar at Amiri Diwan on 30 October 2018. Following the official talks, the Amir of the State of Qatar will host a banquet in honour of President Bhandari.

Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Co-Founder and the Chairperson of Qatar Foundation and other distinguished personalities of Qatar will pay courtesy calls on the President Bhandari.

President Bhandari will address a joint interactive meeting of the business community on the theme of Business and Investment Opportunities in Nepal on 30 October 2018.

During the visit, President Bhandari will visit the Embassy of Nepal in Doha. The President will also meet with the Nepali community.

Ambassador of Nepal to the State of Qatar Ramesh Prasad Koirala will be hosting a Reception/ Dinner in honour of President Bhandari on 29 October 2018.

A business delegation will also be accompanying the President on the visit.

President Bhandari will return home on 01 November 2018.

According to a press release issued by Ministry of Foreign Affairs Kathmandu, President will be accompanied by Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, Foreign Secretary Shanker Das Bairagi and other high-level officials from the office of President and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

