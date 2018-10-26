Three Killed In Road Accident In Kavre, Dailekh And Kavre

Oct. 26, 2018, 3:18 p.m.

Three people died in separate road accidents in Dailekh, Dang and Kavre. Nanda Bahadur Shai, 29, a resident of Chamunda Brindasini Municipaltiy-3 died after a tractor he was driving fell below 20 meters from the road. Nineteen years old Manisha Kumari Shahi, another traveler of the tractor, was taken to the hospital for further treatment.

Narayan Ghartimagar, 28, a resident of Dangisaran Rural Municipality 9 of Dang District died after a motorbike he was travelling hit a tractor parked at the road. Motorcycle driver is not under police custody.

Sambhu Kumar Pokharel, 45, a resident of Katari Municipality 5 of Udayapur district died after his motorcycle collided with a bus in Roshi Rural Municipality Ward 11 of Kavre district.

