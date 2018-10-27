Murtiya Will Be Best Alternative To Nijgadh For The Construction Of Second International Airport: Chanda Rana

Oct. 27, 2018, 8:18 a.m.

After launching a group “Chipko women power “to protect the Nijgadh forest at her residence, environmental activist Chanda Rana has Reached Simara, Nijgadh and Sarlahi with her Green team Jyoti Rayamajhi and Laxmi Rana. The team also includes Dr.Suraj Shrestha and Dr. Prabhu Budhathoki.

“We made it. It took ten hours drive for our team for inspection of proposed Second International Airport Nijgadh Bara jungle trip and alternate site at Murtiya, Sarlahi which is far better than Neejgadh.Sarnth Ban Bikash Project covers 2700 hectares newly planted Eucalyptus thin trees. We need only 1300 hectares of land for International Airport and 600 hectares for other infrastructure. This is more than enough for Airport construction at Sarnath, Murtiya site!” said Rana after completing visit.

“Why we need 8000 Hectares jungle? We are waiting for Former Prime Minister Madhav Kumar Nepal’s team arrival for inspection of Neejgadh Airport premises. We strongly protest anymore to wipe out Bara’s Sal jungle.”

Chanda Rana At Nijgadh.jpg

“Thrilled visiting the sites which made our Day and ten hours drive at dense Neejgadh jungle and Murtiya completed not even feeling hungry and exhausted. We enjoyed it. Thoroughly,” said Rana.

According to Rana, Dr. Shrestha and Dr. Budhathoki, who have already prepared the proposal of alternate site of Murtiya are dedicated to save the pristine jungle of Neejgadh, are also visiting the sites.

Airport areaa.jpg

Purpose of visit of visits of proposed Neejgadh Airport and proposed alternative site at Murtiya was to save the trees of Bara. Rana is determined not a single tree would be chopped off unless alternate site would be considered as an option.

According to Rana, the team will hand over the study report to a parliamentary Committee led by former Prime Minister Madhav Kumar Nepal and the team members Member of Parliament Dibya Mani Rajbhandari who are in the region for site inspection of proposed Second International Airport at Neejgadh.

Chanda Ran in the field.jpg

“Our team has made an urgent visit along with Dr.Suraj Shrestha and Dr. Budhathoki at Neejgadh is to request former Prime Minister Madhav Kumar Nepal and the team to have a look of alternate site Murtiya for International Airport too, “said Chanda Rana.

Dr.Suraj Shrestha and Dr.Prabhu Budathoki and Chanda Rana and her green team are working hard to push Murtiya as an option for Neejgadh jungle.

“We had a meeting with DFO and other officers of division of forest of Bara Simara regarding the site visits,” said Rana.

Rana with her colleagues.jpg

“We have prepared the report worked by doing all day site visits by car at both Neejgadh and alternate site Murtiya to convince the Committee led by former Prime Minister Nepal and MP Rajbhandari and other MPs to go for alternate site for construction of 2nd international Airport instead of destructing the pristine jungle of Bara,” said Rana.

Murtiya Sarlahi.jpg

“All the cost of the recent visits was made by myself as my small contribution towards preserving the Nature for future generations " informed environmental activist Chanda Rana.

A Correspondent

