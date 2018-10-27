NCP Hosts A Reception: PM Oli Missed Due To Health

With the suggestions of medical doctors, Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli did not attend the tea reception hosted by Nepal Communist Part (NCP). It is reported that NCP’s Co-chair and PM Oli cancelled his trip at the last minute.

CPN-UML has been annually hosting tea reception on the occasion of Dashain, Dipawali and Chhath since last one and half decades just after Dashain.

Organized by the party, other NCP leaders including co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Madhav Kumar Nepal, Bamdev Gautam and other senior leaders were present at the reception.

Nepali Congress president and former prime minister Sher Bahadur Deuba attended the reception. Participated by over 50,000 party workers and sympathizers of NCP-NCP and people of different walks of life, it last for almost four hours.

Addressing the program, NCP co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal said that the country enters into a new stage of political development.