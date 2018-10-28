CPIM General Secretary Visited Chandragiri Hills

CPIM General Secretary Visited Chandragiri Hills

Oct. 28, 2018, 8:57 a.m.

General Secretary of Communist Party of India Marxist Sitaram Yachuri paid a visit to Chandragiri Cable car. Chairman of Chandragiri Hills Ltd Chandra Dhakal and General Manager Abhishek Bikram Shah welcomed and briefed General Secretary Yachuri.

CPIM General Secretary Yachuri expressed satisfaction over his visit saying he got an opportunity to see Himalayas and breath the fresh environment and air.

