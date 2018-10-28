Minister Of Energy Pun Urges For Investment

Minister Of Energy Pun Urges For Investment

Oct. 28, 2018, 8:42 a.m.

Minister of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Barshaman Pun urged international developer to invest in Nepal’s hydro power sector. Addressing Euro-Asia Energy Forum in Serbian capital Belgrade, Minister Pun said that Nepal has immense opportunities for the investment in the energy sector.

He said that foreign companies, individual, social security fund and utilities companies can invest in Nepal in hydro power sector and work under their own plans. He said that the companies will be given freedom to work under their own modality. He said that regional cooperation and partnership is key to energy security. He highlighted that SAARC Energy Framework, BIMSTEC Grid Connection and technical cooperation. Minister Pun also said that Nepal bilateral agreement signed in 2014 is highly importance for energy security.

He also highlighted Nepal’s plan to generate 15,000 MW of electricity in 10 years period.

.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

10 Killed In Separate Road Accidents In Friday and Saturday
Oct 28, 2018
CPIM General Secretary Visited Chandragiri Hills
Oct 28, 2018
Three Killed In A Car Accident Including DIG Of Police In Kavre
Oct 28, 2018
Nepal Requests China To Support In Establishing Defense University In Nepal
Oct 27, 2018
NCP Hosts A Reception: PM Oli Missed Due To Health
Oct 27, 2018

More on Water and Energy

Nepal Gives High Priority To Energy Development: Minister Pun By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 17 hours ago
Energy Minister Pun To Address Euro-Asian Energy Forum By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 22 hours ago
Energy Minister Pun Calls Chinese enterprises To Utilize The Opportunities For Investment In Nepal’s hydropower Sector By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago
TANAHU HYDROPOWER PROJECT Taking Off By A Correspondent 2 weeks, 1 day ago
THL, CMC and Synohydro Sign Contract Agreement For 140 MW Project By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 5 days ago
India Agrees To Lay Pipeline For LPG and Natural Gas To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 6 days ago

The Latest

10 Killed In Separate Road Accidents In Friday and Saturday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 28, 2018
CPIM General Secretary Visited Chandragiri Hills By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 28, 2018
Three Killed In A Car Accident Including DIG Of Police In Kavre By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 28, 2018
Triumphant Return For Cristiano Ronaldo By News Desk Oct 28, 2018
Nepal Requests China To Support In Establishing Defense University In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 27, 2018
NCP Hosts A Reception: PM Oli Missed Due To Health By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 27, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.06, October 12, 2018 (Ashoj. 26, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75 Editor and Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel, Phone:4430250,Koteshwor, Kathmandu

VOL 12 No.05, September 21, 2018 (Ashoj. 05, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75 Editor and Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel, Phone:4430250, Koteshwor, Kathmandu

VOL 12 No.04, September 07, 2018 (Bhadra 22, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75 Editor and Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel, Phone:4430250, Koteshwor, Kathmandu

VOL 12 No.03, August 17, 2018 (Bhadra 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75 Editor and Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel, Phone:4430250,Koteshwor, Kathmandu