Minister Of Energy Pun Urges For Investment

Minister of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Barshaman Pun urged international developer to invest in Nepal’s hydro power sector. Addressing Euro-Asia Energy Forum in Serbian capital Belgrade, Minister Pun said that Nepal has immense opportunities for the investment in the energy sector.

He said that foreign companies, individual, social security fund and utilities companies can invest in Nepal in hydro power sector and work under their own plans. He said that the companies will be given freedom to work under their own modality. He said that regional cooperation and partnership is key to energy security. He highlighted that SAARC Energy Framework, BIMSTEC Grid Connection and technical cooperation. Minister Pun also said that Nepal bilateral agreement signed in 2014 is highly importance for energy security.

He also highlighted Nepal’s plan to generate 15,000 MW of electricity in 10 years period.

