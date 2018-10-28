Three Killed In A Car Accident Including DIG Of Police In Kavre

Three died including DIG of Nepali Police Sushil Bhandari in a road accident in Kavre district on Saturday. Four other seriously injured were admitted to Hospital in Dhulikhel and Kathmandu.

According to the media report, the reason behind the accident was the technical failure and high speed of the Jeep they were travelling. Other two killed in the accident include Journalist Jeevan Parajuli and Provincial Coordinator of Nepal Trade Union Congress Binod Karki. Those injured in the car include Driver Dhanraj Puri, Pradeep Bogati and Binod Kumar Gautam.

The Jeep fell 30 meter below the hill in Dhakalthok of kavre Mandan Deupur Municipality. They were returning following attending a program.