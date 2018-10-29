Argentina Earthquake: 6.3-Magnitude Tremor Hits Near Town 0f Ushuaia

A 6.3-magnitude earthquake has struck off the southern tip of Argentina.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties from the quake, which hit 324 km south of the resort town of Ushuaia, on the archipelago of Tierra del Fuego.

It occurred in the ocean, in a hazardous stretch of water known as the Drake Passage.

The quake is thought to be shallow and struck at a depth of 10 km, at 2:54 am local time, according to the US Geological Survey.

Courtesy: The Independent