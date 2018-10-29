Five Persons Killed And Three Other Injured In Road Accidents

Five people died in four separate road accidents in Lamjung, Dhading, Rasuwa and Surkhet districts. According to Nepal Police Daily News Bulletin, Dil Bahadur Lunche, 21, a resident of Dumkibas of Nawlparasi, died after a tractor hit him.
Co-driver of the tractor Lunche was crushed by tractor in Parajulighat of Madhya Municipality-7 Lamjung district while the tractor was reversing.
Ram Sharan Tamang, 36, a resident of Galchhu Rural Municipality 7 of Dhading district died after a mini truck fell 50 meter below from the road. After the accident, he was taken to Dharke Hospital for further treatment.
Driver and mini-truck is now under police custody.
Kami Tamang, 41, and Prakash Tamang, 16, died after a tripper truck crashed in Ambas of Kalika Rural Municipality 7 of Rasuwa district. Similarly, Tripper driver Jibram Thoka, 22, a resident of Naukunda Rural Municiapotlity-3 and other three were sent to Kathmandu for further treatment.
Similarly, thirty-five years old Karna Malla, a resident of Simta Rural Municipality died after a motorcycle he was driving crashed in Jamune.The motor cycle crashed due to over speed.
