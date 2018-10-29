Five Persons Killed And Three Other Injured In Road Accidents

Oct. 29, 2018, 1:53 p.m.

Five people died in four separate road accidents in Lamjung, Dhading, Rasuwa and Surkhet districts. According to Nepal Police Daily News Bulletin, Dil Bahadur Lunche, 21, a resident of Dumkibas of Nawlparasi, died after a tractor hit him.

Co-driver of the tractor Lunche was crushed by tractor in Parajulighat of Madhya Municipality-7 Lamjung district while the tractor was reversing.

Ram Sharan Tamang, 36, a resident of Galchhu Rural Municipality 7 of Dhading district died after a mini truck fell 50 meter below from the road. After the accident, he was taken to Dharke Hospital for further treatment.

Driver and mini-truck is now under police custody.

Kami Tamang, 41, and Prakash Tamang, 16, died after a tripper truck crashed in Ambas of Kalika Rural Municipality 7 of Rasuwa district. Similarly, Tripper driver Jibram Thoka, 22, a resident of Naukunda Rural Municiapotlity-3 and other three were sent to Kathmandu for further treatment.

Similarly, thirty-five years old Karna Malla, a resident of Simta Rural Municipality died after a motorcycle he was driving crashed in Jamune.The motor cycle crashed due to over speed.

