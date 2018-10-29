PM Oli’s Health Is Gradually Improving: TUTH

The TU Teaching Hospital said that Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli is gradually improving. Talking to media persons about health conditions of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, TUTH said Prime Minister Oli has contracted infection in his lungs with imbalance in his blood sugar levels.

The Hospital said that his health is said to be gradually improving.

PM Oli was taken to TUTH today for treatment after he experienced some difficulty with his chest around 3 AM on Monday. Oli is suffering from seasonal influenza for the past few days.

Oli has been admitted in the Manmohan Cardiothoracic Vascular and Transplant Centre (MCVTC), TUTH. PM Oli had attended the Sunday cabinet meeting for just 10 minutes.