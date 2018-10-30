German Academic Exchange Service Announces Scholarship To Nepali Students

German Academic Exchange Service Announces Scholarship To Nepali Students

Oct. 30, 2018, 4:34 p.m.

The German Embassy Kathmandu announces that the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) offers the following scholarship and DAAD invites applications for its scholarship program.

“DAAD Regional Scholarship Program for students from Bangladesh and Nepal for Master studies at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay” for the year 2019. DAAD Regional Scholarship Program offers an opportunity to students from Bangladesh and Nepal to pursue Master studies at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay in selected subject fields.

German.jpg

M.Tech: Graduates (4-year-Bachelor degree holders) can apply for a master’s degree course at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay in the subject fields Energy Systems Engineering, Biomedical Engineering, Environmental Science and Engineering, Water Resource Engineering, Technology and Development.

According to a press release issued by Embassy of Federal Republic of Germany, Kathmandu, Applicants must apply simultaneously to IIT Bombay for admission and to DAAD New Delhi for scholarship. Only those applicants who are selected by IIT Bombay for admission are eligible for a DAAD scholarship. The scholarship includes a monthly stipend, travel allowance, compulsory insurance, research and final thesis subsidies besides payment of admission and tuition fees applicable at IIT Bombay. The application deadline is 15 January, 2019.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

German Ambassador To Nepal Schafer Stresses For Business To Business Relations
Oct 30, 2018
Khalti Launches Wallet To Bank Money Transfer Facility
Oct 30, 2018
Six Die And 33 Other Injure In Road Accidents In Four Districts
Oct 30, 2018
Oriental Hotels Ltd Announces 15 Percent Bonus Share and 11.32 Percent Cash Dividends
Oct 30, 2018
Japan’s Princess Ayako Gives Up Her Royal Status And Marries For Love
Oct 30, 2018

More on News

German Ambassador To Nepal Schafer Stresses For Business To Business Relations By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 9 minutes ago
FDI Allow As Many People As Possible To Benefit From It: Annette Schlicht By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
PM Oli’s Health Is Gradually Improving: TUTH By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Indonesian President Orders Investigation For Lion Air Plane Crash By News Desk 1 day, 3 hours ago
Argentina Earthquake: 6.3-Magnitude Tremor Hits Near Town 0f Ushuaia By Newspapers 1 day, 3 hours ago
Home Minister Thapa Stresses For Peaceful And Orderly Society By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 20 hours ago

The Latest

Khalti Launches Wallet To Bank Money Transfer Facility By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 30, 2018
Six Die And 33 Other Injure In Road Accidents In Four Districts By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 30, 2018
Oriental Hotels Ltd Announces 15 Percent Bonus Share and 11.32 Percent Cash Dividends By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 30, 2018
Japan’s Princess Ayako Gives Up Her Royal Status And Marries For Love By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 30, 2018
Bhutan’s New Prime Minister To Reduce Reliance On Hydropower By Newspapers Oct 29, 2018
Nepal And Malaysia Ink Labor Agreement By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 29, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.06, October 12, 2018 (Ashoj. 26, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75 Editor and Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel, Phone:4430250,Koteshwor, Kathmandu

VOL 12 No.05, September 21, 2018 (Ashoj. 05, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75 Editor and Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel, Phone:4430250, Koteshwor, Kathmandu

VOL 12 No.04, September 07, 2018 (Bhadra 22, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75 Editor and Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel, Phone:4430250, Koteshwor, Kathmandu

VOL 12 No.03, August 17, 2018 (Bhadra 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75 Editor and Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel, Phone:4430250,Koteshwor, Kathmandu