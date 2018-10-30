German Academic Exchange Service Announces Scholarship To Nepali Students

The German Embassy Kathmandu announces that the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) offers the following scholarship and DAAD invites applications for its scholarship program.

“DAAD Regional Scholarship Program for students from Bangladesh and Nepal for Master studies at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay” for the year 2019. DAAD Regional Scholarship Program offers an opportunity to students from Bangladesh and Nepal to pursue Master studies at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay in selected subject fields.

M.Tech: Graduates (4-year-Bachelor degree holders) can apply for a master’s degree course at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay in the subject fields Energy Systems Engineering, Biomedical Engineering, Environmental Science and Engineering, Water Resource Engineering, Technology and Development.

According to a press release issued by Embassy of Federal Republic of Germany, Kathmandu, Applicants must apply simultaneously to IIT Bombay for admission and to DAAD New Delhi for scholarship. Only those applicants who are selected by IIT Bombay for admission are eligible for a DAAD scholarship. The scholarship includes a monthly stipend, travel allowance, compulsory insurance, research and final thesis subsidies besides payment of admission and tuition fees applicable at IIT Bombay. The application deadline is 15 January, 2019.