Six Die And 33 Other Injure In Road Accidents In Four Districts

Six people killed in separate road accidents in Kathmandu, Rupandehi and Kapilvastu district. Nawaraj Rijal, 25, a resident of Balkumari village of Nuwakot district died when the motorbike he was driving hit the electric poll in Bashundhara of Kathmandu.

He declared dead while undergoing treatment in TU Teaching Hospital. According to Daily News Bulletin of Nepal Police, the motorcycle crashed after the driver lost the control.

Similarly, Prakash Tamang, 28, died after a micro-bus hit the motorbike he was driving in Lazimpat, Kathmandu. Twenty-three years old Pillion Saju Thapa, a resident of Thamel Golkupakha is undergoing treatment at Trauma Center.

Microbus driver is under police custody.

Dil Nath Tharu, 48, a resident of Saina Maina Municipality died after his motorbike crashed at Bethauli of Butwal Sub-Municipality. The motorcycle crashed because the driver was unable to control the speed.

Three people killed and 32 other injured when tipper and a passenger bus collided in Buddhabhumi Municipality 2 of Kapilvastu district. Those injured were admitted to various hospitals. Police is taking further investigation.