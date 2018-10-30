Six Die And 33 Other Injure In Road Accidents In Four Districts

Six Die And 33 Other Injure In Road Accidents In Four Districts

Oct. 30, 2018, 4:32 p.m.

Six people killed in separate road accidents in Kathmandu, Rupandehi and Kapilvastu district. Nawaraj Rijal, 25, a resident of Balkumari village of Nuwakot district died when the motorbike he was driving hit the electric poll in Bashundhara of Kathmandu.

He declared dead while undergoing treatment in TU Teaching Hospital. According to Daily News Bulletin of Nepal Police, the motorcycle crashed after the driver lost the control.

Similarly, Prakash Tamang, 28, died after a micro-bus hit the motorbike he was driving in Lazimpat, Kathmandu. Twenty-three years old Pillion Saju Thapa, a resident of Thamel Golkupakha is undergoing treatment at Trauma Center.

Microbus driver is under police custody.

Dil Nath Tharu, 48, a resident of Saina Maina Municipality died after his motorbike crashed at Bethauli of Butwal Sub-Municipality. The motorcycle crashed because the driver was unable to control the speed.

Three people killed and 32 other injured when tipper and a passenger bus collided in Buddhabhumi Municipality 2 of Kapilvastu district. Those injured were admitted to various hospitals. Police is taking further investigation.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

German Ambassador To Nepal Schafer Stresses For Business To Business Relations
Oct 30, 2018
German Academic Exchange Service Announces Scholarship To Nepali Students
Oct 30, 2018
Khalti Launches Wallet To Bank Money Transfer Facility
Oct 30, 2018
Oriental Hotels Ltd Announces 15 Percent Bonus Share and 11.32 Percent Cash Dividends
Oct 30, 2018
Japan’s Princess Ayako Gives Up Her Royal Status And Marries For Love
Oct 30, 2018

More on Road Accidents/Crime

Five Persons Killed And Three Other Injured In Road Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
A Man Held On Charges Of Rape By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
10 Killed In Separate Road Accidents In Friday and Saturday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago
Three Killed In A Car Accident Including DIG Of Police In Kavre By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 9 hours ago
Three Killed In Road Accident In Kavre, Dailekh And Kavre By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 2 hours ago
Police Arrested A Person On Charges of Rape By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

German Ambassador To Nepal Schafer Stresses For Business To Business Relations By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 30, 2018
German Academic Exchange Service Announces Scholarship To Nepali Students By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 30, 2018
Khalti Launches Wallet To Bank Money Transfer Facility By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 30, 2018
Oriental Hotels Ltd Announces 15 Percent Bonus Share and 11.32 Percent Cash Dividends By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 30, 2018
Japan’s Princess Ayako Gives Up Her Royal Status And Marries For Love By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 30, 2018
FDI Allow As Many People As Possible To Benefit From It: Annette Schlicht By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 29, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.06, October 12, 2018 (Ashoj. 26, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75 Editor and Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel, Phone:4430250,Koteshwor, Kathmandu

VOL 12 No.05, September 21, 2018 (Ashoj. 05, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75 Editor and Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel, Phone:4430250, Koteshwor, Kathmandu

VOL 12 No.04, September 07, 2018 (Bhadra 22, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75 Editor and Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel, Phone:4430250, Koteshwor, Kathmandu

VOL 12 No.03, August 17, 2018 (Bhadra 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75 Editor and Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel, Phone:4430250,Koteshwor, Kathmandu