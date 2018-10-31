Police Arrested Four for Raping Deaf Girls In Two Separate Incidents

Police arrested twenty years old Kishore Nepali, a resident of Triyuga Municipality ward 14 for raping 45 year old deaf woman from same ward taking her in nearby jungle. Similarly, Police arrested Rudra Bahadur Magar, 57, Damber Bahadur Magar and Ajaya Kumar Magar of Dhankuta Municipality raping a deaf girl four months ago.
Seventeen years old deaf girl, a resident of Chhathar Rural Municipality of Teharathum, is now pregnant. Police arrested three after the girl’s parent lodged a complaint in police.
VOL 12 No.06, October 12, 2018 (Ashoj. 26, 2075)
VOL 12 No.05, September 21, 2018 (Ashoj. 05, 2075)
VOL 12 No.04, September 07, 2018 (Bhadra 22, 2075)