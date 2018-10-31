Scooter Driver Dies In A Road Accident In Morang

Scooter Driver Dies In A Road Accident In Morang

Oct. 31, 2018, 4:42 p.m.

Gita Katuwal, 32, a resident of Ratuwamai Rural Municipality Udayapur district died when a tipper hit her scooter in Sundarhauch Municipality of Morang district. According to Daily News Bulletin of Nepal Police, she declared dead while undergoing treatment in BP Koirala Health Science Institute Dharan.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

World Bank Says Nepal Needs To Make Doing Business Easier
Oct 31, 2018
World Food Day- 2018 Observed In Nepal
Oct 31, 2018
Pakistan Embassy Organizes A Talk Program
Oct 31, 2018
Police Arrested Four for Raping Deaf Girls In Two Separate Incidents
Oct 31, 2018
German Ambassador To Nepal Schafer Stresses For Business To Business Relations
Oct 30, 2018

More on Road Accidents/Crime

Police Arrested Four for Raping Deaf Girls In Two Separate Incidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 10 hours, 46 minutes ago
Six Die And 33 Other Injure In Road Accidents In Four Districts By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 10 hours ago
Five Persons Killed And Three Other Injured In Road Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 13 hours ago
A Man Held On Charges Of Rape By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 13 hours ago
10 Killed In Separate Road Accidents In Friday and Saturday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 14 hours ago
Three Killed In A Car Accident Including DIG Of Police In Kavre By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 18 hours ago

The Latest

World Bank Says Nepal Needs To Make Doing Business Easier By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 31, 2018
World Food Day- 2018 Observed In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 31, 2018
Pakistan Embassy Organizes A Talk Program By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 31, 2018
Presence Of My Father At Neejgadh Jungle By Chanda Rana Oct 31, 2018
We All Want Development…… But? By Professor Amulya Ratna Tuladhar Oct 31, 2018
WWF Reveals Wildlife Has Declined 60% in 40 Years By Newspapers Oct 31, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.06, October 12, 2018 (Ashoj. 26, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75 Editor and Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel, Phone:4430250,Koteshwor, Kathmandu

VOL 12 No.05, September 21, 2018 (Ashoj. 05, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75 Editor and Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel, Phone:4430250, Koteshwor, Kathmandu

VOL 12 No.04, September 07, 2018 (Bhadra 22, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75 Editor and Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel, Phone:4430250, Koteshwor, Kathmandu

VOL 12 No.03, August 17, 2018 (Bhadra 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75 Editor and Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel, Phone:4430250,Koteshwor, Kathmandu