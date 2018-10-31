Scooter Driver Dies In A Road Accident In Morang

Gita Katuwal, 32, a resident of Ratuwamai Rural Municipality Udayapur district died when a tipper hit her scooter in Sundarhauch Municipality of Morang district. According to Daily News Bulletin of Nepal Police, she declared dead while undergoing treatment in BP Koirala Health Science Institute Dharan.
