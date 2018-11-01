Minister Adhikary Opens 12th Israel Film Festival

The Embassy of Israel together with GATE College - Global Academy of Tourism and Hospitality Education is all set to bring Israeli vibes to Nepal through the 12th Israeli Film Festival. An opening ceremony was organized at GATE College, Mandikhatar, Kathmandu, amidst the presence of selected invitees with the screening of ‘Presenting Princess Shaw', a documentary directed by Ido Haar.

Rabindra Prasad Adhikari, Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, had inaugurated the Film Festival. Popular Bollywood Actress Manisha Koirala had also graced the event as a special guest. The festival is scheduled for public viewing from 02-04 November 2018 at QFX Cinemas, Chhaya Center, Thamel, Kathmandu.

Inaugurating the Film Festival, Minister Adhikari said, “I am very much pleased to see Nepal-Israel relations rejuvenated at cultural level in addition to political, economic and technological sectors. Films are mirrors of contemporary society, windows to look into self and telescope to envisage the future. Nepali viewers will get to know about Israel, its historical, religious and mythical values and assets via these films.”

Minister Adhikari further said that he has mentioned about Israel and the possibilities of learning from Israel for the progress and prosperity of Nepali citizens in his book, “The Road to Prosperity”. He believes that these movies will bring Nepal and Israel even closer at people to people relations and contribute to cementing the bilateral ties even stronger.

Benny Omer, Ambassador of Israel to Nepal, briefly highlighted on the films that will be screened during the film festival and invited all the movie lovers to come, enjoy and experience Israeli culture.

CEO and Founder of Gate College, Khem Raj Lakai said, “I relate Israel as an Iconic nation, giving a strong message that if you have challenges, the only way to overcome them is by being innovative, inspirational and best in what you do and what you have. We can learn so much from Israel.”

Following movies are scheduled for the festival.

Friday, 2 November 2018

3.00 pm Personal Affairs – Drama (2015), directed by Maha Haj

6.00 pm Footnote – Drama (2010), directed by Joseph Cedar

Saturday, 3 November 2018

3.00 pm Wedding Doll – Drama (2015), directed by Nitzan Gilady

6.00 pm The Red Leaves – Drama (2014), directed by Bazi Gete

Sunday, 4 November 2018

3.00 pm Saving Neta – Drama (2015), directed by Nir Bergman

6.00 pm The Wonderful Kingdom of Papa Alaev – Documentary (2016), directed by Tal

Barda and Noam Pinchas

Entrance is Free for all the screenings.