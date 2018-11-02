FAO’s Contribution Has Been Significant In Nepal: Dr Somsak Pipoppinyo, FAO Representative

Dr Somsak Pipoppinyo, FAO Representative in Nepal said, “FAO’s contribution has been significant in the introduction and institutionalization of Integrated Pest Management and Farmer Field School programs in Nepal. FAO has also contributed in promoting livestock product commercialization through agri-business promotion and improving livelihood of small holder farmers.”

Speaking on an event to mark 40th Anniversary of the FAO Country Office in Nepal, He highlighted the recent achievements of FAO in Nepal.

Dr Pipoppinyo said, “Today, FAO’s work in Nepal concentrates on building technical capacity by providing technical assistance to the Government for policy development and implementation and it works to enhance agricultural production systems to make them more resilient to climate change.”

Finance Minister Dr. Yubaraj Khatiwada attended FAO Nepal’s 40th anniversary reception which held on last week.

Attended by ambassadors and diplomats based in Kathmandu UN Resident Coordinator Valerie Julliand, heads of UN agencies, agriculture expert, Dr Yubak Dhoj GC, Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development said that the Government of Nepal is looking forward to work with FAO in the donor supported areas in sustainable agriculture and livestock production, effective management of natural resources and inclusive livelihood.

Dr B N Oli, Secretary of the Ministry of Forest and Environment, in his message said that Efforts of FAO in the landslide treatment and mitigation and bringing degraded land back to productive activities are highly commendable.

Appreciating the continued FAO’s implementation support in agroforestry, leasehold forest, community forest and non-wood forest product, Dr Oli said, “FAO has proven to be a reliable development partner of the Government of Nepal.”

Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) was among the first United Nations agencies to commence field work in Nepal, focusing initially on agriculture and rural development. FAO has been providing assistance to the agricultural and rural development in Nepal for more than 65 years since it became a member of the organization on 21 November 1951.

After the FAO Country Office was established in Nepal in 1977, FAO is doing lots of work and it will continue to do more in coming days with the Government of Nepal in in the field of agriculture, livestock, fisheries, forestry and control of bird flu.

55 FAO’s fully fledged country offices around the world including Nepal are celebrating their 40th anniversary between 2017 and 2019. Nepal joined 10 countries in Asia Pacific to showcase its achievements in the 34th FAO Asia and the Pacific Regional Conference held last year in Fiji.