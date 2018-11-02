Large Numbers Of People Attended Nepali Congress’s Tea Reception

Large Numbers Of People Attended Nepali Congress’s Tea Reception

Nov. 2, 2018, 3:54 p.m.

Large numbers of Nepali Congress workers and party sympathizers attended Annual Team party hosted by the party at Nepali Congress Central Office. The Nepali Congress hosted a tea reception to mark the festivities of Vijaya Dashami, Deepawali, Nepal Sambat and Chhath festivals.

Today’s reception was part of this. Along with NC leaders and workers, political party leaders from other political parties, diplomats and people from different walks of life also attended the rectpion.

The main opposition party had been hosting the tea reception on Kojagrat Purnima, the final day of Dashain, every year.

Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba, NC leader Ram Chandra Poudel, vice president Bimlendra Nidhi and General Secretary Dr. Shashanka Koirala have welcomed the guests.

The annual event was postponed this year due to the demise of its leader and former minister Chakra Prasad Bastola, according to NC central committee member Pradeep Poudel.

The tea reception organised from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm at NC’s party headquarters in Sanepa, Lalitpur. According to Nepali Congress, 100,000 people from different sectors have been invited to the tea reception.

Likewise, the event is also held in other 74 districts. The NC has been hosting tea reception since 2035 BS after its founder leader BP Koirala returned home with the policy of national unity and reconciliation.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

ILO Emphasizes Occupational Safety And Health For Productivity
Nov 02, 2018
FAO’s Contribution Has Been Significant In Nepal: Dr Somsak Pipoppinyo, FAO Representative
Nov 02, 2018
Nepal Migration Profile Improve Knowledge: Paul Norton, IOM Chief Of Mission
Nov 02, 2018
Five People Die In Five Separate Accidents
Nov 02, 2018
Ten Years Old Girl Raped
Nov 02, 2018

More on News

ILO Emphasizes Occupational Safety And Health For Productivity By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 59 minutes ago
FAO’s Contribution Has Been Significant In Nepal: Dr Somsak Pipoppinyo, FAO Representative By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 7 minutes ago
Nepal Migration Profile Improve Knowledge: Paul Norton, IOM Chief Of Mission By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 20 minutes ago
SAARC Secretary General Hussain Stresses To Achieve Gender Equality By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 9 hours ago
World Bank Says Nepal Needs To Make Doing Business Easier By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
World Food Day- 2018 Observed In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago

The Latest

A Changing Time For Nepal? By Hemang Dixit Nov 02, 2018
Why: A Look At Certain Strange Characteristics! By Greta Rana Nov 02, 2018
Loktantra's Democracy Deficit By Dipak Gyawali Nov 02, 2018
Five People Die In Five Separate Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 02, 2018
Ten Years Old Girl Raped By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 02, 2018
Apple Loses It’s $1tn Crown As Shares Fall By News Desk Nov 02, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.07, November 22, 2018 (Kartik. 16, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75 Editor and Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel, Phone:4430250,Koteshwor, Kathmandu

VOL 12 No.06, October 12, 2018 (Ashoj. 26, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75 Editor and Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel, Phone:4430250,Koteshwor, Kathmandu

VOL 12 No.05, September 21, 2018 (Ashoj. 05, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75 Editor and Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel, Phone:4430250, Koteshwor, Kathmandu

VOL 12 No.04, September 07, 2018 (Bhadra 22, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75 Editor and Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel, Phone:4430250, Koteshwor, Kathmandu