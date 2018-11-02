Large Numbers Of People Attended Nepali Congress’s Tea Reception

Large numbers of Nepali Congress workers and party sympathizers attended Annual Team party hosted by the party at Nepali Congress Central Office. The Nepali Congress hosted a tea reception to mark the festivities of Vijaya Dashami, Deepawali, Nepal Sambat and Chhath festivals.

Today’s reception was part of this. Along with NC leaders and workers, political party leaders from other political parties, diplomats and people from different walks of life also attended the rectpion.

The main opposition party had been hosting the tea reception on Kojagrat Purnima, the final day of Dashain, every year.

Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba, NC leader Ram Chandra Poudel, vice president Bimlendra Nidhi and General Secretary Dr. Shashanka Koirala have welcomed the guests.

The annual event was postponed this year due to the demise of its leader and former minister Chakra Prasad Bastola, according to NC central committee member Pradeep Poudel.

The tea reception organised from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm at NC’s party headquarters in Sanepa, Lalitpur. According to Nepali Congress, 100,000 people from different sectors have been invited to the tea reception.

Likewise, the event is also held in other 74 districts. The NC has been hosting tea reception since 2035 BS after its founder leader BP Koirala returned home with the policy of national unity and reconciliation.