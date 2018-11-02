Nepal Migration Profile Improve Knowledge: Paul Norton, IOM Chief Of Mission

Nepal Migration Profile Improve Knowledge: Paul Norton, IOM Chief Of Mission

Nov. 2, 2018, 2:07 p.m.

Paul I. Norton, IOM Nepal Chief of Mission, said that Nepal Migration Profile will help to improve the knowledge to understand various aspects of migration in Nepal.

Addressing a Multi Stakeholders Consultation meeting organised to prepare Nepal Migration Profile Promoting Strategic and Evidence Based Policy Making, Paul said the workshop will help to enhance knowledge and promote a common understanding of what a migration profile and its process are.

Participated by various stake holders from concerned government agencies, civil society organisations and other stake holders, Nepal Chief of Mission Paul said that a migration profile covers a complexity of issues related to migration process, their socio-economic impact and linkage to development migration management structures and frameworks and international cooperation. He also said that migration is one of the main components of Social Development Goals.

Organised by Ministry of Labor, Employment and Social security and IOM, Dipak Dhakal of Ministry said that Nepal government will provide all necessary support to the government.

Jhabindra Bhandari from IOM presented Migration Governance Indicators and

Shyla Vohara presented a paper on migration profile in the Global Context objective, activities, work-plan, process and methodological approach.

Padma Khatiwada, a consultant from NIDS, presented overall picture of migration.

The workshop concluded after intense discussion.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

ILO Emphasizes Occupational Safety And Health For Productivity
Nov 02, 2018
FAO’s Contribution Has Been Significant In Nepal: Dr Somsak Pipoppinyo, FAO Representative
Nov 02, 2018
Large Numbers Of People Attended Nepali Congress’s Tea Reception
Nov 02, 2018
Five People Die In Five Separate Accidents
Nov 02, 2018
Ten Years Old Girl Raped
Nov 02, 2018

More on News

ILO Emphasizes Occupational Safety And Health For Productivity By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 59 minutes ago
FAO’s Contribution Has Been Significant In Nepal: Dr Somsak Pipoppinyo, FAO Representative By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 7 minutes ago
Large Numbers Of People Attended Nepali Congress’s Tea Reception By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 33 minutes ago
SAARC Secretary General Hussain Stresses To Achieve Gender Equality By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 9 hours ago
World Bank Says Nepal Needs To Make Doing Business Easier By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
World Food Day- 2018 Observed In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago

The Latest

A Changing Time For Nepal? By Hemang Dixit Nov 02, 2018
Why: A Look At Certain Strange Characteristics! By Greta Rana Nov 02, 2018
Loktantra's Democracy Deficit By Dipak Gyawali Nov 02, 2018
Five People Die In Five Separate Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 02, 2018
Ten Years Old Girl Raped By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 02, 2018
Apple Loses It’s $1tn Crown As Shares Fall By News Desk Nov 02, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.07, November 22, 2018 (Kartik. 16, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75 Editor and Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel, Phone:4430250,Koteshwor, Kathmandu

VOL 12 No.06, October 12, 2018 (Ashoj. 26, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75 Editor and Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel, Phone:4430250,Koteshwor, Kathmandu

VOL 12 No.05, September 21, 2018 (Ashoj. 05, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75 Editor and Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel, Phone:4430250, Koteshwor, Kathmandu

VOL 12 No.04, September 07, 2018 (Bhadra 22, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75 Editor and Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel, Phone:4430250, Koteshwor, Kathmandu