Ten Years Old Girl Raped

Police in Nepalgunj arrested 52 years old Mohammad Sharif Began for raping 10 years girl, a resident of Nepalgunj Sub-Municipality ward 21. He raped the girl in daylight when she was alone in home.

Police sent the girl for medical check up in Bheri Zonal Hospital and died at hospital. According to daily news bulletin published by Nepal Police, the girl reportedly was suffering from Pneumonia for the last seven days.