Ten Years Old Girl Raped

Ten Years Old Girl Raped

Nov. 2, 2018, 1:31 p.m.

Police in Nepalgunj arrested 52 years old Mohammad Sharif Began for raping 10 years girl, a resident of Nepalgunj Sub-Municipality ward 21. He raped the girl in daylight when she was alone in home.

Police sent the girl for medical check up in Bheri Zonal Hospital and died at hospital. According to daily news bulletin published by Nepal Police, the girl reportedly was suffering from Pneumonia for the last seven days.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

ILO Emphasizes Occupational Safety And Health For Productivity
Nov 02, 2018
FAO’s Contribution Has Been Significant In Nepal: Dr Somsak Pipoppinyo, FAO Representative
Nov 02, 2018
Large Numbers Of People Attended Nepali Congress’s Tea Reception
Nov 02, 2018
Nepal Migration Profile Improve Knowledge: Paul Norton, IOM Chief Of Mission
Nov 02, 2018
Five People Die In Five Separate Accidents
Nov 02, 2018

More on Road Accidents/Crime

Five People Die In Five Separate Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 55 minutes ago
Scooter Driver Dies In A Road Accident In Morang By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago
Police Arrested Four for Raping Deaf Girls In Two Separate Incidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago
Six Die And 33 Other Injure In Road Accidents In Four Districts By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 5 hours ago
A Man Held On Charges Of Rape By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 8 hours ago
Five Persons Killed And Three Other Injured In Road Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 8 hours ago

The Latest

A Changing Time For Nepal? By Hemang Dixit Nov 02, 2018
Why: A Look At Certain Strange Characteristics! By Greta Rana Nov 02, 2018
Loktantra's Democracy Deficit By Dipak Gyawali Nov 02, 2018
ILO Emphasizes Occupational Safety And Health For Productivity By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 02, 2018
FAO’s Contribution Has Been Significant In Nepal: Dr Somsak Pipoppinyo, FAO Representative By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 02, 2018
Large Numbers Of People Attended Nepali Congress’s Tea Reception By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 02, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.07, November 22, 2018 (Kartik. 16, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75 Editor and Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel, Phone:4430250,Koteshwor, Kathmandu

VOL 12 No.06, October 12, 2018 (Ashoj. 26, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75 Editor and Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel, Phone:4430250,Koteshwor, Kathmandu

VOL 12 No.05, September 21, 2018 (Ashoj. 05, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75 Editor and Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel, Phone:4430250, Koteshwor, Kathmandu

VOL 12 No.04, September 07, 2018 (Bhadra 22, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75 Editor and Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel, Phone:4430250, Koteshwor, Kathmandu