Nepal Needs Policy Reforms: Finance Minister Dr. Khatiwada

Finance Minister Dr. Yubaraj Khatiwada launched Nepal Development Update (November 2018

Nov. 3, 2018, 8:17 p.m.

Finance Minister Dr. Yubaraj Khatiwada launched Nepal Development Update (November 2018) amid a function on Thursday. Delivering a keynote address , chief Guest Dr. Khatiwada, said that the update gives a broader views of Nepalese economy and thanked The World Bank Nepal team for bringing out such an important document.

Finance Minister Khatiwada said the government has been working on policies and reforms to strengthen the investment ecosystem create a suitable climate for foreign direct investment and encourage the private sector to achieve their productive potential.

“Our development model of “Prosperous Nepal, Happy Nepali” aims to achieve faster growth through higher levels of investment, productivity, and effective public institutions that can crowd in private resources,” said Dr. Yuba Raj Khatiwada, Minister of Finance, Government of Nepal. “The Government is already working on policies and reforms to strengthen the investment ecosystem, create a suitable climate for FDI and encourage the private sector to achieve their productive potential. An international investment summit to capitalize on development of industries has been planned for March, underlining our commitment to the private sector,” he added.

According to a press release issued by the World Bank, crowding in the private sector and maximizing finance from all possible sources will be critical for Nepal’s ambitious-but-realizable voyage towards a Middle-Income Country (MIC) by 2030, according to the latest edition of the World Bank’s Nepal Development Update released today. The government has targeted a 10-percentage-point increase in investment by 2021, which is only possible with a shift from remittance-led and consumption-based growth to one driven by investment and productivity, the Update says.

In FY 2018, growth in Nepal remained strong at 6.3 percent despite less favorable monsoons and the slight easing of growth from the rebound following the trade disruptions in 2016. The report also highlights the increasing contribution of investment as a key driver of growth. The Update projects GDP growth over the medium term to average 6 percent, driven primarily by total investment. Inflation is expected to hover below 5 percent, assuming continued increase in oil prices and depreciation of the exchange rate.

Panel Discussion on &#x27;Maximizing Finance in Development&#x27;.JPG

“Selected priority reforms to crowd in the private sector are a must, along with a strong emphasis on increasing firm competitiveness and exports,” said Dr. Kene Ezemenari, World Bank Senior Economist and author of the update. “Promoting financial inclusion, developing long-term financing to invest in infrastructure, strengthening public investment management and public private partnerships (PPP) are the key priorities for Nepal to position itself as a relevant global player,” she added.

In its Special Focus section, the report notes that Nepal’s ability to integrate into the global markets is hampered by negligible Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) over the past several years. To generate higher and more sustainable GDP growth over the long term, Nepal requires a transformative change in its FDI environment. This FDI will generate funds, support innovation and propel skills development. This, in turn, requires a revamped legislative and regulatory framework to facilitate both foreign and domestic investment. This includes, among others, enacting the Private Public Partnership (PPP) law, developing a pipeline of PPPs, and addressing constraints to skills and managerial capabilities especially in tourism, agribusiness and ICT. Easing restrictive policies on borrowing from foreign lenders, engaging foreign investors and deepening capital markets would also be needed.

Chief Guest Minister of Finance Dr. Yuba Raj Khatiwada - Keynote Address.JPG

“The Government of Nepal will need to continue taking proactive and transformative steps to attract investments to drive its development,” said Dr. Qimiao Fan, World Bank Country Director for Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal, “This is a new day for Nepal, and key policies and practices will be needed to signal to global investors that a new ecosystem is being put in place. As a trusted partner, the World Bank Group will provide all required support to this critical agenda.”

According to the World bank, the Nepal Development Update is produced twice yearly with two main aims: to report on key economic developments over the preceding months, placing them in a longer term and global perspective; and to examine (in the Special Focus section) topics of particular policy significance. The Update is intended for a wide audience including policymakers, business leaders, the community of analysts and professionals engaged in economic debates, and the general public.

President of Society of Economic Journalist (SEJON) Pushpa Raj Acharya delivered vote of thanks.

Launch of the Nepal Development Update (November 2018)

Launch of the Nepal Development Update (November 2018)

Posted by World Bank Nepal on Thursday, November 1, 2018

Video Courtesy The World Bank Nepal

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

U.S. Ambassador And German Ambassador Pay Courtesy Call To COAS Thapa
Nov 03, 2018
SABAH Delegation visits SAARC Headquarters
Nov 03, 2018
ILO Emphasizes Occupational Safety And Health For Productivity
Nov 02, 2018
FAO’s Contribution Has Been Significant In Nepal: Dr Somsak Pipoppinyo, FAO Representative
Nov 02, 2018
Large Numbers Of People Attended Nepali Congress’s Tea Reception
Nov 02, 2018

More on Economy

FDI West Indies Leading By A Correspondent 18 hours, 36 minutes ago
IMF PROJECTION GDP To Grow By A Correspondent 18 hours, 42 minutes ago
Apple Loses It’s $1tn Crown As Shares Fall By News Desk 1 day, 17 hours ago
Khalti Launches Wallet To Bank Money Transfer Facility By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 10 hours ago
Nepal And Malaysia Ink Labor Agreement By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 12 hours ago
CPIM General Secretary Visited Chandragiri Hills By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 18 hours ago

The Latest

U.S. Ambassador And German Ambassador Pay Courtesy Call To COAS Thapa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 03, 2018
SABAH Delegation visits SAARC Headquarters By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 03, 2018
TIHAR Festival Of Light By A Correspondent Nov 03, 2018
LWF-NEPAL PROGRAMS Hope For Haliyas By Keshab Poudel Nov 03, 2018
MeToo Gained Momentum By Aditi Aryal Nov 03, 2018
THE LANGTANG MEMORY Photos Speaking By A Correspondent Nov 03, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.07, November 22, 2018 (Kartik. 16, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.06, October 12, 2018 (Ashoj. 26, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.05, September 21, 2018 (Ashoj. 05, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.04, September 07, 2018 (Bhadra 22, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75