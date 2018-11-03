SABAH Delegation visits SAARC Headquarters

the Secretary General elucidated the genesis, objectives and principles of SAARC, including its institutional set up, Secretariat, Regional Centres and Specialized Bodies

Nov. 3, 2018, 8:37 p.m.

A 15-member delegation from the SAARC Business Association of Home-based Workers (SABAH) paid a visit to the SAARC Headquarters in Kathmandu this afternoon. The delegation was led by Joshi Malla, Chairperson, SABAH Nepal.

In addition to office bearers and members of SABAH Nepal, the delegation comprised office bearers of SABAH in Bhutan, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, who assembled in Kathmandu for the Tenth Annual General Meeting of SABAH Nepal.

The Secretary General received the delegation.

In his briefing to the visiting delegation, the Secretary General elucidated the genesis, objectives and principles of SAARC, including its institutional set up, Secretariat, Regional Centres and Specialized Bodies. He presented the areas of regional cooperation being pursued under the aegis of SAARC, which, inter alia, included communication; connectivity; agriculture; public health; energy; environment; and economic cooperation. He also touched upon the agreements and conventions adopted by SAARC to facilitate regional cooperation in a number of areas.

IMG_8411.JPG

In his presentation, the Secretary General referred to the ongoing project-based collaboration under the auspices of the SAARC Development Fund, established in 2010, as the umbrella funding mechanism of SAARC. He also highlighted SAARC’s ongoing collaboration with its Observers, and regional and international organizations, several of which are the Specialized Agencies of the United Nations.

Speaking about the way forward, he underscored the importance of regular convening of the meetings of the Charter Bodies of SAARC, including the Summit, in providing renewed impetus to the SAARC process. Improved intra-SAARC connectivity, economic relations and tourism facilitate SAARC’s speedy progression towards the visionary goal of the South Asian Economic Union (SAEU), he affirmed.

The presentation was followed by an interactive session in which the visiting members of the delegation raised several pertinent questions.

According to a press release issued by SAARC, SABAH is the first pilot project funded by the SAARC Development Fund under its Social Window. The project that lasted for six years from 2009 to 2015 was intended to empower home-based workers through economic self-sufficiency by harnessing their indigenous skills for producing market-oriented products.

A self-sustaining entity since 2016, SABAH continues to thrive across South Asia, bringing ample opportunities to the home-based workers. In essence, SABAH empowers the women.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

U.S. Ambassador And German Ambassador Pay Courtesy Call To COAS Thapa
Nov 03, 2018
Nepal Needs Policy Reforms: Finance Minister Dr. Khatiwada
Nov 03, 2018
ILO Emphasizes Occupational Safety And Health For Productivity
Nov 02, 2018
FAO’s Contribution Has Been Significant In Nepal: Dr Somsak Pipoppinyo, FAO Representative
Nov 02, 2018
Large Numbers Of People Attended Nepali Congress’s Tea Reception
Nov 02, 2018

More on News

U.S. Ambassador And German Ambassador Pay Courtesy Call To COAS Thapa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 13 minutes ago
ILO Emphasizes Occupational Safety And Health For Productivity By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 10 hours ago
FAO’s Contribution Has Been Significant In Nepal: Dr Somsak Pipoppinyo, FAO Representative By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 10 hours ago
Large Numbers Of People Attended Nepali Congress’s Tea Reception By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 11 hours ago
Nepal Migration Profile Improve Knowledge: Paul Norton, IOM Chief Of Mission By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 12 hours ago
SAARC Secretary General Hussain Stresses To Achieve Gender Equality By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 14 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal Needs Policy Reforms: Finance Minister Dr. Khatiwada By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 03, 2018
TIHAR Festival Of Light By A Correspondent Nov 03, 2018
LWF-NEPAL PROGRAMS Hope For Haliyas By Keshab Poudel Nov 03, 2018
MeToo Gained Momentum By Aditi Aryal Nov 03, 2018
THE LANGTANG MEMORY Photos Speaking By A Correspondent Nov 03, 2018
U.S. AMBASSADOR RANDY BERRY An Old Hand By A Correspondent Nov 03, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.07, November 22, 2018 (Kartik. 16, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.06, October 12, 2018 (Ashoj. 26, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.05, September 21, 2018 (Ashoj. 05, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.04, September 07, 2018 (Bhadra 22, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75