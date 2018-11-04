INTERPOL Post Blasting Regional Training Concluded

Executive Director of National Police Training Academy and Additional Inspector General of Police Dhiru Basnyat distributed certificates

Nov. 4, 2018, 1 p.m.

Executive Director of National Police Training Academy and Additional Inspector General of Police Dhiru Basnyat distributed certificates to the participants of INTERPOL Post Blasting Training Scenario amid a function on Friday.

Organized jointly by Nepal Police and Project SCOPIUS OF INTERPOL to improve the legal capability of Police officers from South and South East Asian Countries in controlling terrorism and implementing laws, 44 police officers from 14 countries took part in the training.

Addressing the function, AIGP Basnyat said that this is very timely training to control terrorism related incidents in the region. He said that the effective implementation of anti-terrorism law is key to control terrorism. Neal Police is always ready to work with close partnership with friendly countries to control the terrorism.

INTERPOL Post Blast Training Scenario प्रशिक्षण सम्बन्धि फोटोहरु (6).jpg

According to a Daily News Bulletin issued by Nepal Police, started on 29 October and concluded on 2 November, police officers from U.S. Australia, Mexico, Philippines, Indonesia, Canada, Maldives, United Kingdom, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, The Netherlands, East Timor, Egypt and Nepal.

INTERPOL Post Blast Training Scenario प्रशिक्षण सम्बन्धि फोटोहरु (2).jpg

INTERPOL Post Blast Training Scenario प्रशिक्षण सम्बन्धि फोटोहरु (4).jpg

All the photos: Courtesy Nepal Police

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

