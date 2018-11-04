Rajinikanth On 2.0: Mark My Words, The Film Will Be A Super-Duper Hit

The trailer launch of Rajinikanth starrer 2.0 was held in Chennai on Saturday. At the launch, Rajinikanth spoke about the film, his fans and the message of the movie. The actor-politician began his speech at the event by thanking the cast and crew of the film, his fans and the press.

“It is nice that all Indian media are under one roof. I extend my warm welcome to Shankar, my crew, Akshay, the press and my fans. I am glad my philosopher-brother Sathya Narayana Rao is here,” Rajinikanth said.

The star also said that 2.0 will prove to be a superhit. “Mark my words, 2.0 will be a super duper hit. Nearly Rs 600 crore has been invested. Subaskaran put in so much money not because of me or Akshay. But he had confidence in Shankar,” added the star.

The superstar then went on to hail Shankar for helming the ambitious project saying, “Shankar is a great filmmaker who has been proving himself for the past 25 years. Shankar is the Indian James Cameron and Spielberg. He’s a magician.”

Rajini also praised Akshay Kumar for his hard work in the film and said that 2.0 has an international message. “2.0 is a thriller, entertainer and has an international message – that the planet is not just for human beings but other creatures also. Shankar is a gem of the Indian film industry. We need to preserve such filmmakers,” Rajinikanth concluded.

2.0 will release on November 29.

