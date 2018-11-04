Two Killed And Three Injured In A Truck Accident In Kavre

Three persons killed in two separate road accidents in Baglung and Kavre Districts. According to a Daily News Bulletin of Nepal Police, Suman Pahari,30, a truck driver and Suman Pahari,19, helper of Manpure of Chauri Deurali Rural Municipality-8 died after truck crashed last night in same areas.

Both of them died on the way to Dhulikhel Hospital. Other three injured in the accident were sent to further treatment in Annapurna Neuro Hospital, Maitighar. According to police, the truck fell after the driver lost the control due to over speed.

Similarly, Menuka Shama,40, of Gulimi Musikot Municipaltiy died after a motobkie she was travelling crashed Sanghar of Badiguard Rural Municipality-2,. Motocyle driver Dhruba Sharma,45, is admitted to Mission Hospital Palpa for futher treatmnet.