Eight People Killed In Four Separate Accidents In Kathmandu, Kanchanpur And Surkhet

Eight people killed in five separate accidents in Kathmandu, Kanchanpur, Surkhet, Rautahat and Sunsari districts. Prem Singh Dhami, 32, and Raju Jagri, 32, of Bedkot Municipality of Kanchanpur District died in East-West high way in Kanchanpur after the tractor they were travelling collided with jeep. Dilip Bhandari, 16, and other six who were injured in the accidents were sent to Seti Zonal Hospital.

However, Jitesh Dhanuk, 25, and Aansingh Dhanuk, 45, were sent to hospital in India for further treatment. Drivers of jeep and tractor were under police custody.

Rakesh Tandukar, 45, of Lalitpur district died in Gongabu of Kathmandu after a minibus hit the cycle he was riding. He died in Green City Hospital.

Similarly, a person died and two other seriously injured in a motorcycle accident in Shuklafata Municipality of Kanchanpur District. Two other injured were also admitted to the hospital in Atteriya of Dhangadhi.

Mahesh Khadka, 21, of Gurvakot Municipality 14 of Surkhet District died after a tractor reversed during the loading stone in the river. Mohan BK, 18, a resident of Nalgad Municipality of Jajarkot district died after a bus hit him in Bheriganga Municipality of Surkhet district.

Similar, Shekh Balal, Chorniapul, a resident of Barthawa Municipality -5 died after a bus his scooter he was driving in east west high way of Chandranigahapur.

Twenty-seven years old Chandrakant Raya died in Kosi hospital in Morang in a motorcycle accident in Barju Rural Municipality of Sunsari district.