IGP Khanal Inaugurates District Police Office Building In Mustang

IGP Khanal Inaugurates District Police Office Building In Mustang

Nov. 5, 2018, 3:35 p.m.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sarbendra Khanal has said that the objective of Nepal police is to work in collaboration with all level of civil society through community-police collaboration program.

Addressing the program after inaugurating District Police Office in Mustang, IGP Khanal also inspected the newly built building. He said that there is a zero tolerance against indiscipline and deviation in personal behavior. IGP Khanal said that those who violate the discipline will be punished as per the rules of organization.

He said that Nepal Police expect support from all sectors. Head of province 4 police, Deputy Inspector General of Police Dan Singh Bohara delivered a vote of thanks. Chief District officer Ganga Bahadur Chhetri and head of District Coordination Committee Tshring Lyamho Gurung also spoke on the occasion.

IMG-ec9717ed3f51be12d4f197bfe7166054-V (1).jpg

IMG-bfa6d3f9bdeeabcf30e9001ed0df5859-V.jpg

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Eight People Killed In Four Separate Accidents In Kathmandu, Kanchanpur And Surkhet
Nov 05, 2018
Police Arrested 24 Years Old Man On Charges of Rape
Nov 05, 2018
Two Killed In Two Separate Motorcycle Accident In Sunsari and Kanchapur
Nov 05, 2018
Two Killed And Three Injured In A Truck Accident In Kavre
Nov 04, 2018
New Technology Can Reduce Heart Attack Risk In Country Like Nepal: Dr Rajneesh Kapoor
Nov 04, 2018

More on News

Human Rights Activists And Leftist Leader Padma Ratna Tuladhar Passeses Away At 78 By Newspapers 20 hours, 46 minutes ago
INTERPOL Post Blasting Regional Training Concluded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
U.S. Ambassador And German Ambassador Pay Courtesy Call To COAS Thapa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 20 hours ago
SABAH Delegation visits SAARC Headquarters By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 20 hours ago
ILO Emphasizes Occupational Safety And Health For Productivity By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days ago
FAO’s Contribution Has Been Significant In Nepal: Dr Somsak Pipoppinyo, FAO Representative By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

Eight People Killed In Four Separate Accidents In Kathmandu, Kanchanpur And Surkhet By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 05, 2018
Police Arrested 24 Years Old Man On Charges of Rape By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 05, 2018
India Plans To Export More Electricity To South Asia By Newspapers Nov 05, 2018
Two Killed In Two Separate Motorcycle Accident In Sunsari and Kanchapur By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 05, 2018
People Observe Kag Tihar Today Worshipping Crows By News Desk Nov 05, 2018
When Aamir Asked Tips From SRK On How To Behave In Front Of Big B By News Desk Nov 05, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.07, November 22, 2018 (Kartik. 16, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.06, October 12, 2018 (Ashoj. 26, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.05, September 21, 2018 (Ashoj. 05, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.04, September 07, 2018 (Bhadra 22, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75