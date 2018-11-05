IGP Khanal Inaugurates District Police Office Building In Mustang

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sarbendra Khanal has said that the objective of Nepal police is to work in collaboration with all level of civil society through community-police collaboration program.

Addressing the program after inaugurating District Police Office in Mustang, IGP Khanal also inspected the newly built building. He said that there is a zero tolerance against indiscipline and deviation in personal behavior. IGP Khanal said that those who violate the discipline will be punished as per the rules of organization.

He said that Nepal Police expect support from all sectors. Head of province 4 police, Deputy Inspector General of Police Dan Singh Bohara delivered a vote of thanks. Chief District officer Ganga Bahadur Chhetri and head of District Coordination Committee Tshring Lyamho Gurung also spoke on the occasion.